State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLD opened at $384.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $403.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.00 and its 200-day moving average is $303.53.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
