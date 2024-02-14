State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

