State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of XPO worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

