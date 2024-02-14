State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

