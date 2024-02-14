State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of G stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

