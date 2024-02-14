State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,505,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 224.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

