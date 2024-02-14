State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 244,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

