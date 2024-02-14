State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

