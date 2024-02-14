State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

