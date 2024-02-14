State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NU were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

