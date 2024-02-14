State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

