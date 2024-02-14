State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.49 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

