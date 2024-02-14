State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

