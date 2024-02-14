State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $143.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

