State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

ROKU opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,020. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

