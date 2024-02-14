State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

