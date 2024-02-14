State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 220 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,424.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

