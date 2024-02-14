State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

