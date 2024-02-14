State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

