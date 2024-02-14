State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Nutanix worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.