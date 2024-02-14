State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

