State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,480 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.