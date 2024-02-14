State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,190 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Generac Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.