State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

