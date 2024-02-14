State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

