State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,622 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $239,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 101.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.