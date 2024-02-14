State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Robert Half worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE RHI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.