State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,610 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,562,000 after purchasing an additional 167,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 827,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE:TLK opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.