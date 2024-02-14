State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

