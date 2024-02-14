State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ChampionX worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.