State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.89 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,770,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

