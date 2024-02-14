State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

