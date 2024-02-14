State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $229.92. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.31.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

