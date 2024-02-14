State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

