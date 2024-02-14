State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Mattel worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 16,991.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,227 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $83,491,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $60,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $20,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Mattel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile



Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

