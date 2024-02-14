State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,776 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

