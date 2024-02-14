State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

