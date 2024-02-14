State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.90%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

