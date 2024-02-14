State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Trex worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE TREX opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

