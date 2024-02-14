State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $247.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.