State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,084 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

BIO stock opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.51 and its 200 day moving average is $336.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

