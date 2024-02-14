State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,250 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

