State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,111 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.7 %

CPB stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

