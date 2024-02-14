State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,920 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

