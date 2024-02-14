State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,963 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 387,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 257.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

