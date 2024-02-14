State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,145 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.