State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,277 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

