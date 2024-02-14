State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,034 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

