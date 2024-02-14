State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

