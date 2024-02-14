STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $224.52 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

